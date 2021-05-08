Authorities: 4 dead, 1 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Four people were killed and at least one was injured in a shooting and fire early Saturday morning in Maryland, authorities said, adding the suspect was shot by police and was among the dead.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear what led to the violence on a residential street in suburban Baltimore. They identified the dead suspect in a later news release as Everton Brown, 56, and said he lived on the street.

The police statement added that four officers discharged their firearms and all had been placed on routine administrative duty per departmental policy. It added that police body worn cameras recorded footage of the scene officers encountered and it showed one home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Gail Watts, who lives down the street from where the fire destroyed at least two residences, told The Associated Press she rushed outside around 6:30 a.m. after hearing an explosion. She saw a massive fire and a man she identified as a longtime neighbor standing in the middle of the street.

Watts then heard gunfire and saw people running for cover. She said she heard the suspect's next-door neighbor screaming for help. “And next thing I know I looked out and he had shot her and she was laying on the sidewalk," Watts said.