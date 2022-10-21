 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Authorities: 2 dead, officer wounded and 3 suspects on run after shooting on Washington's Colville Tribes reservation

  • Updated
  • 0

KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities: 2 dead, officer wounded and 3 suspects on run after shooting on Washington's Colville Tribes reservation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Latino vote could decide tight Nevada Senate race

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News