Authoritarianism advances as world battles the pandemic

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, a man protests the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during Orban's talks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland. The coronavirus pandemic has upended life around the globe, but it has hasn’t stopped the spread of authoritarianism and extremism. Some researchers believe it may even have accelerated it, but curbing individual freedoms and boosting the reach of the state. Since COVID-19 hit, Hungary has banned children from being told about homosexuality. China shut Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper. Brazil’s president has extolled dictatorship. Belarus has hijacked a passenger plane. A Cambodian human rights lawyer calls the pandemic “a dictator's dream opportunity.” But there are also resistance movements, as protesters from Hungary to Brazil take to the streets to defend democracy.
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
Here’s some of what happened while the world was distracted by the coronavirus: Hungary banned the public depiction of homosexuality. China shut Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper. Brazil’s government extolled dictatorship. And Belarus hijacked a passenger plane to arrest a journalist.
COVID-19 has absorbed the world’s energies and isolated countries from one another, which may have accelerated the creep of authoritarianism and extremism across the globe, some researchers and activists believe.
“COVID is a dictator’s dream opportunity,” said Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American human rights lawyer who has been indicted on charges including treason in the ostensibly democratic southeast Asian nation, where Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for more than three decades.
Human Rights Watch accuses Cambodia’s government of using the pandemic as cover to imprison political opponents without due process. Scores have been indicted and face mass trials.
When it comes to government opposition, “the fear of COVID, on its own and as a political weapon, has substantially restricted mobility for a gathering or movement to take shape,” Seng said.
The biggest global public health emergency in a century has handed power to government authorities and restricted life for billions of people.