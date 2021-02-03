Australian prime minister says he invited Biden Down Under

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said he invited President Joe Biden to visit in September during a “very warm and engaging" phone call between the two leaders on Thursday.

“He sees the Australia-U.S. relationship as providing the anchor for peace and security in our region,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. “And that is true. We share that view. In terms of our relations between Australia and the United States, there’s nothing to fix there, only things to build on.”

The White House later said Biden described Australia as an anchor of stability in the “Indo-Pacific and the world.”

“They also agreed to work together, alongside other allies and partners, to hold to account those responsible for the coup in Burma,” the White House statement said, referring to the country also known as Myanmar.

“The leaders affirmed their commitment to working together to advance our shared values, global security and prosperity,” it added.

Morrison invited Biden to visit Australia to to mark the 70th anniversary of the ANZUS Treaty, a defense agreement that once included New Zealand and was signed on Sept. 1, 1950.

Morrison said Biden reacted positively to the invitation.