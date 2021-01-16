Australian Open arrivals hit by 3 COVID-19 positive tests

British player Heather Watson said on Twitter that she others who arrived from Abu Dhabi "are NOT allowed out (of) our rooms.” She posted the notification that she and others who were on the flight received informing them of the quarantine.

“The Chief Health Officer has reviewed the flight and has determined that everyone on board needs to isolate and will be confined to their rooms for the 14-day quarantine period,” said the notification, which Watson posted.

“We are aware of the major impact this has on your preparation for the Australian summer,” it continued, pledging “to do everything we can to mitigate this impact.”

Being unable to leave their room would mean the only workouts they'd be able to have would be on an exercise equipment left in the rooms of all of the players.

Other players will be allowed to train under strict conditions and with supervision for up to five hours a day.