Atwood, Grisham among contributors to pandemic novel

“To provide a narrative framework, we structured the work so that the building’s super records the stories and conversations on her cellphone to create an unauthorized guerilla text.”

Fiction writers usually need more time than poets or nonfiction writers to absorb historical events, and novels and short stories about the coronavirus remain rare a year into the pandemic. Several picture books have been published, including “Heroes Wear Masks: Elmo’s Super Adventure” and “While We Can't Hug." Michael Lewis' nonfiction “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” is scheduled for May.

But novelists so far have tended either to use it as a subplot, like Michael Connelly in his thriller “The Law of Innocence,” or avoided it, like Stephen King, who in his upcoming “Billy Summers” switched the date of his story from 2020 to 2019. Preston told The Associated Press on Thursday that he isn't ready to write a full-length work on the pandemic.

“It's too raw and too fresh, and as a novelist you have to take in the experience,” he says. “I was in New York that terrible week of March 9 when the city shut down, a national emergency was declared and the national guard was surrounding New Rochelle (where an early outbreak occurred). That was one of the most unbelievable weeks of my life and it's very raw.”

