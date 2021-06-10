Attorneys: Woman never saw a gun on man shot by task force

Nguyen and Rodne said in their statement: “We are hopeful claims of commitment to progress in transparency and accountability by the BCA and other law enforcement agencies since the murder of George Floyd will be borne out through their actions as we work to shine a light on why Winston Smith lost his life last Thursday while on a lunch date.”

Jeff Storms, an attorney for Smith's family, said the government has now heard the “people's evidence” and the people deserve to hear the government's evidence in the case.

“There is a lack of transparency by the lack of body cameras. We now ask for the government to come forward and show us what they have to support this narrative that they created... now contradicted here today. The family deserves to know what basis the government has for its statements and we ask they do that quickly because the family and the community deserves it.”

The BCA and Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to requests for comment.