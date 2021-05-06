Attorneys: Texas AG unblocks Twitter critics after lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nine Twitter users who sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for blocking them on the social media platform have regained access to the Republican's posts, their attorneys said Thursday.

The users blocked by Paxton included college students, a journalist, a U.S. Army veteran and the leader of a progressive political group. All said in a lawsuit filed last month that Paxton denied them access to his tweets after they criticized his policies.

They were represented by the ACLU and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which cheered Paxton's reversal.

“It shouldn’t take a lawsuit for Attorney General Paxton to comply with the Constitution," Kate Huddleston, an attorney for the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement.

Paxton’s office did not respond to a request for comment.