Attorneys spar over trial of men accused in Arbery slaying

All three defendants have said they committed no crimes. Defense attorneys say the McMichaels had a valid reason to pursue Arbery, thinking he was a burglar, and that Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense as Arbery grappled for his shotgun.

Laura Hogue, an attorney for Greg McMichael, objected to limits on testimony about self-defense and citizen's arrest, saying two of the defendants had law enforcement backgrounds that could qualify them to discuss those issues.

She also objected to limits on testimony that people in the neighborhood were scared of crime, saying prosecutors could not restrict themes presented by the defense.

"The fact that we have the opportunity to present evidence in support of any theme and theory that we choose is simply the law,” she said.

Gough, who represents Bryan, called the request to bar testimony about the neighborhood “Orwellian,” saying all the defendants had been victims of theft. He also objected to restrictions on discussions of Arbery's state of mind.

“What the state is again doing is they’re presenting you with these overbroad, premature requests for rulings which are just going to complicate things down the line,” he said.