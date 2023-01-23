 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Attorneys: Police beat Tyre Nichols for three minutes

A civil rights investigation is underway after the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.  The Memphis Police Department fired five officers in connection with his death.  Nichols died at a hospital three days after Memphis Police arrested him during a traffic stop.  Police say they pulled him o…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a Black man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop said Monday that video of the encounter shows it was “violent” and “troublesome on every level.”

Attorney Ben Crump said during a news conference that the footage of Tyre Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest "is appalling. It is deplorable. It is heinous.”

Crump, who viewed the video along with Nichols' family and their other lawyers earlier Monday, said it reminded them of the infamous video of the Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King.

“Regrettably, it reminded us of Rodney king video. ... And unlike Rodney King, Tyre didn’t survive,” he said.

Another of the family's attorneys, Antonio Romanucci, said the beating of Nichols lasted three minutes.

“He was a human piñata for those police officers,” said Romanucci.

Crump said the authorities won't release the video to the public for a week or two, but that it will be released.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy issued a statement investigators don’t want the release of the video to the public yet because they don't want to risk compromising the investigation.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father, FedEx worker and avid skateboarder, died Jan. 10 at a hospital, authorities said.

