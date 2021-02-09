Attorneys challenge Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan approval

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Four women who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct are appealing a Delaware judge’s approval of the Weinstein Co.’s bankruptcy plan.

Attorneys filed the appeal in U.S. District Court in Delaware on Tuesday on behalf of producer Alexandra Canosa and actresses Wedil David and Dominique Huett, who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, and a former Weinstein Co. employee who claims she was subjected to a hostile work environment.

They also filed an emergency motion in bankruptcy court asking that the judge stay implementation of her plan confirmation order pending the appeal.

The reorganization plan would provide about $35 million for creditors. That’s about $11.5 million less than under a previous plan, which was scrapped after a federal judge in New York refused to approve a proposed $19 million settlement between Weinstein and some of his accusers. The settlement in that purported class-action lawsuit was a key component of the initial bankruptcy plan.