Attorney's cat filter faux pas brings instant internet fame

Separately, Zoom offers filters of its own through its app, though none as realistic as Ponton's attorney-cat.

Mishaps in online courtrooms have occurred throughout the pandemic as the legal community adjusts to remote proceedings. A Georgia case last year was disrupted by hold music, background noise and the neglected mute button. And in Florida, a judge told attorneys they must get out of bed and put on clothing before appearing on video for proceedings.

Ferguson, the judge who oversaw Tuesday’s hearing and posted the video online, told The Associated Press he had no idea the clip would become an instant hit.

“My phone started to melt within about two minutes, and I realized that this was going to take on a life of its own,” Ferguson said.

In one of the more hilarious moments, Ponton tells the judge: “I'm prepared to go forward” with the hearing, despite his feline appearance. Ferguson said everyone involved was committed to maintaining the dignity of the court, despite the absurdity of the situation.

Ponton was good-humored about his new notoriety, telling the AP: “I’m happy to give the world a laugh because I think we needed it after the last few months.”

