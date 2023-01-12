Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington.
The announcement followed Biden's acknowledgement Thursday morning that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his personal library, along with other documents found in his garage, It was disclosed on Monday that sensitive documents were found at the office of his former institute in Washington.
Robert Hur, the former Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Maryland, will lead the investigation, taking over from the top Justice Department prosecutor in Chicago, John Lausch, who was earlier assigned by the department to investigate the matter. Hur is to begin his work soon.
The appointment of yet another special counsel to investigate the handling of classified documents is a remarkable turn of events, legally and politically, for a Justice Department that has spent months looking into the retention by Donald Trump of more than 300 documents with classification markings found at the former president’s Florida estate.
Though the situations are factually and legally different, the discovery of classified documents at two separate locations tied to Biden — as well as the appointment of a new special counsel — would almost certainly complicate any prosecution that the department might bring against Trump.
Biden told reporters at the White House that he was “cooperating fully and completely” with a Justice Department investigation into how classified information and government records were stored. He did not say when the latest series of documents were found, only that his lawyers’ review of potential storage locations was completed Wednesday night. Lawyers found the first in a locked closet in the offices of the Biden Penn Center in Washington on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, but publicly revealed that development only on Monday.
States with the highest and lowest Biden approval ratings
Amid soaring inflation and a looming recession, the Fed announced on Nov. 2 that it would
raise interest rates for an unprecedented sixth time in 2022. The news came just days before Americans lined up at the polls or submitted ballots by mail for a midterm election already defined by concerns about the economy.
Inflation and economic woes are the
leading issues on voters' minds this midterm cycle, according to polling from NPR, PBS Newshour, and Marist. These issues, somewhat unsurprisingly, are the ones President Biden ranks lowest on. Fears of a recession, combined with polarized views on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, have resulted in average approval ratings for Biden that are slightly lower than those of other recent presidents.
Presidential approval ratings historically tend to start fairly high and begin to dip in the first two years, and Biden's have done just that. Many factors influence a president's approval rating at any given time, from economic stability to social issues and scandals. Often, presidential popularity falls along partisan lines. While Biden's support comes largely from Democrats, approval for him is less than widespread within his party. According to mid-2022 polling,
only 26% of Democrats would want him to be renominated in 2024 if he decided to run again.
Approval for Biden varies significantly between states and is highest among stalwart blue states. Low ratings are largely concentrated in Midwestern and Western red states. In order to track Biden's popularity among voters in every state,
Stacker compiled a list of states—ranked from the highest to the lowest in terms of approval ratings—using data from Morning Consult.
The polling period occurred between June and September 2022, and only registered voters were surveyed. Due to polling capturing only a small sample of the population in each state, determining the approval rating in each state with total accuracy is not possible, but trends can be captured generally.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP // Getty Images
#1. Washington D.C.
- Biden approval rate: 77.0%
--- Up 4.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 587 registered voters
Alex Brandon-Pool // Getty Images
#2. Vermont
- Biden approval rate: 53.0%
--- Up 2.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 700 registered voters
Canva
#3. California
- Biden approval rate: 53.0%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 21,798 registered voters
Mario Tama // Getty Images
#4. New York
- Biden approval rate: 50%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 22,314 registered voters
KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP // Getty Images
#6. Massachusetts
- Biden approval rate: 49.0%
--- Down 2.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 6,768 registered voters
Scott Eisen // Getty Images
#7. Washington
- Biden approval rate: 48.0%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 4,716 registered voters
Canva
#8. Connecticut
- Biden approval rate: 47.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 4,335 registered voters
Canva
#9. Illinois
- Biden approval rate: 47.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 13,018 registered voters
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#11. Colorado
- Biden approval rate: 45.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 3,511 registered voters
Canva
#12. Delaware
- Biden approval rate: 45.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 1,675 registered voters
Canva
#13. New Jersey
- Biden approval rate: 45.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 9,821 registered voters
Canva
#14. Hawaii
- Biden approval rate: 45.0%
--- Down 6.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 1,144 registered voters
Canva
#16. Maine
- Biden approval rate: 44.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 1,736 registered voters
Canva
#17. Oregon
- Biden approval rate: 43.0%
--- Down 4.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 3,234 registered voters
MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images
#18. Michigan
- Biden approval rate: 42.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 12,525 registered voters
Canva
#19. Virginia
- Biden approval rate: 42.0%
--- Down 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 9,774 registered voters
Canva
#21. Nevada
- Biden approval rate: 41.0%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 3,307 registered voters
Canva
#22. Georgia
- Biden approval rate: 41.0%
--- Down 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 11,342 registered voters
Canva
#23. Rhode Island
- Biden approval rate: 41.0%
--- Down 3.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 1,361 registered voters
Canva
#24. Arizona
- Biden approval rate: 40%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 6,888 registered voters
Canva
#25. Pennsylvania
- Biden approval rate: 40%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 18,333 registered voters
Canva
#26. North Carolina
- Biden approval rate: 39.0%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 12,393 registered voters
Canva
#27. Florida
- Biden approval rate: 39.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 29,921 registered voters
JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images
#28. New Hampshire
- Biden approval rate: 39.0%
--- Down 2.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 1,792 registered voters
Canva
#29. Ohio
- Biden approval rate: 38.0%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 15,426 registered voters
Canva
#30. South Carolina
- Biden approval rate: 38.0%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 6,616 registered voters
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP // Getty Images
#31. Texas
- Biden approval rate: 38.0%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 22,581 registered voters
Canva
#32. Montana
- Biden approval rate: 37.0%
--- Up 3.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 692 registered voters
Canva
#33. South Dakota
- Biden approval rate: 35.0%
--- Up 2.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 850 registered voters
Canva
#34. Mississippi
- Biden approval rate: 34.0%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 3,273 registered voters
Canva
#35. Missouri
- Biden approval rate: 34.0%
--- Up 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 7,388 registered voters
MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images
#36. Iowa
- Biden approval rate: 34.0%
--- Down 2.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 2,969 registered voters
Canva
#37. Kansas
- Biden approval rate: 33.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 2,501 registered voters
Canva
#38. Louisiana
- Biden approval rate: 33.0%
--- Down 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 4,447 registered voters
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images
#39. Indiana
- Biden approval rate: 32.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 7,198 registered voters
Canva
#41. Tennessee
- Biden approval rate: 31.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 8,277 registered voters
Canva
#42. Alaska
- Biden approval rate: 31.0%
--- Down 6.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 425 registered voters
Canva
#43. Alabama
- Biden approval rate: 30%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 5,661 registered voters
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP // Getty Images
#44. Kentucky
- Biden approval rate: 30%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 6,611 registered voters
Canva
#46. Arkansas
- Biden approval rate: 28.0%
--- Down 2.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 3,357 registered voters
Canva
#47. Utah
- Biden approval rate: 27.0%
--- Down 7.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 1,647 registered voters
Canva
#48. Oklahoma
- Biden approval rate: 26.0%
--- Down 2.0% points since June
--- Sample size: 3,912 registered voters
MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images
#49. North Dakota
- Biden approval rate: 23.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 574 registered voters
Canva
#50. Wyoming
- Biden approval rate: 22.0%
--- Up 0% points since June
--- Sample size: 366 registered voters
Canva
#51. West Virginia
- Biden approval rate: 22.0%
--- Down 1.0% point since June
--- Sample size: 2,690 registered voters
Canva
