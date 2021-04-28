Attorney calls for investigation into Ma'Khia Bryant death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There should be a federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant by a Columbus police officer, along with a probe into the handling of Bryant’s foster care placement, a lawyer representing the teen's family said Wednesday.

Attorney Michelle Martin wouldn't discuss details of why Bryant was in foster care, but said she was there too long.

Bryant "was a 16-year-old vibrant, bubbly girl, whose life was cut short by many of our failing systems,” Martin told reporters Wednesday. “We are going to investigate every agency that had the time and the opportunity to prevent Ma’Khia’s death.”

In addition to a federal probe, Martin wants an investigation of Ohio's health and human services agency, which oversees the foster care system.

Bryant’s father, Myron Hammonds, and her paternal grandmother, Jeanene Hammonds, were present at the conference and spoke about the pain of losing the teenager.

“To know Ma’Khia is to know life,” said the father, who was on the scene the day his daughter was shot. “She was with me for 16 years and she was my peacemaker.”