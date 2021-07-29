Attorney: $35M settlement was opioid firm's best, last offer

In its news release last week, Endo said the settlement involving two of its subsidiaries “will include no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo, and the settlement value should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.”

Stranch said he expects that all the local governments involved — nine counties and 18 cities and towns in northeast Tennessee — will have signed on by early next week, and the money will start flowing out to communities within a week of that.

He said the money for the child born dependent on opioids, nicknamed Baby Doe, will be deducted and put in a trust fund, and legal fees and expenses will also be taken out. The counties will each receive a lump sum big enough to fund a mobile addiction unit with the remainder divided among the counties by population, Stranch said. The counties can use the money however they want, he said.

Endo, which has a U.S. headquarters in Pennsylvania, is the last remaining active corporate defendant in the 2017 lawsuit after Mallinckrodt and Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy. The plaintiffs sued for $2.4 billion. The judge, Sullivan County Circuit Court Chancellor E.G. Moody, wrote that they have “expert testimony that supports that amount.”