Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

(CNN) — This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be near average, NOAA officials said Thursday.

Forecasters at the agency are predicting 12 to 17 named tropical storms, five to nine of which could become hurricanes. As many of four of those could strengthen into major hurricanes – category 3 or stronger.

The last time there was fewer than the average of 14 named storms was in 2015.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.