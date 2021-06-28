Atlantic City's 2 newest casinos nearing top of market

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three years ago, when two shuttered Atlantic City casinos came back to life, there was more than a little skepticism over whether it was a good idea to add two casinos to a market that had just lost five of them.

But now there is little doubt that those two casinos — Hard Rock and the Ocean Casino Resort — have succeeded in grabbing their share of a cutthroat market and giving visitors new reasons to come to Atlantic City.

Both casinos had their first full day of operations on the same day: June 28, 2018.

In terms of the amount of money won from in-person gamblers, Hard Rock ranked second out of the nine casinos last year with $224.8 million. Ocean was third at $183.5 million.

Their performance has shaken up the Atlantic City market, forming a new Big 3: Market-leader Borgata and the two newcomers. (When internet and sports betting money is included, Borgata, Golden Nugget and Hard Rock ranked 1-2-3 last year.)

“The change this past year of Hard Rock and Ocean to not only become comparable to Borgata but to overtake the Caesars Entertainment properties has been remarkable," said Joe Lupo, Hard Rock's Atlantic City president.