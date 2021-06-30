Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, one wounded in shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Two police officers responding to reports of gunfire in one of Atlanta's busiest commercial districts were ambushed Wednesday, leaving one of them shot and wounded, the city's mayor said.

A bystander reported hearing a barrage of shots and said he later saw an officer, bleeding badly and, being rushed from the scene on Peachtree Street, a major thoroughfare in the city's bustling Midtown district.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told a news conference that the two officers had responded a report of gunshots fired nearby moments before one of them was shot in an apartment building where they had gone to investigate.

“These officers were ambushed,” the mayor said, adding that “even with the one of the officers being struck, they quickly responded.”

Atlanta police Officer C.J. Johnson said law enforcement had asked the public to avoid a portion of Peachtree Street where a heavy presence of officers and police vehicles was seen after the shooting.

Patrick Walker, who works as a concierge for the apartment building, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he heard a barrage of gunfire.