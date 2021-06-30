Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead

Patrick Walker, who works as a concierge for the apartment building, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he heard a barrage of shots.

Walker was at the building's front desk when he heard the shots and saw police come running through the doors. Employees and others in the lobby tried to find safety, he said.

Walker then saw an officer being carried out by his arms and legs, “bleeding so bad,” he told the newspaper.

Authorities did not immediately identify the officer or the person who was fatally shot.

Anthony Crawford, a U.S. Army veteran, said he was at a nearby cafe when he heard what sounded like semi-automatic gunfire. His heart started racing.

“I just took off running,” he said.

He said he later saw the wounded officer taken out on a gurney with his face bandaged. He was sitting upright and responding.

“He looked like he was doing alright,” he said.