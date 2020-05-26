Atlanta is home to 2 potential contenders for Biden's VP

Beyond Abrams and Bottoms, Biden is believed to be considering other women of color as his running mate, including California Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Val Demings of Florida.

In separate Associated Press interviews, Abrams declared Bottoms an “extraordinary” mayor and called herself “proud to be an Atlanta citizen under her leadership,” while the mayor praised Abrams' “authentic leadership,” especially on behalf of underrepresented voters.

“I can’t say we’re close personal friends,” Bottoms said, adding that she sees their roles as outgrowths of the civil rights history that surrounds them in Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown. “Atlanta has always been a special place where people of color are able to break traditional molds and change the landscape of who we are as a country.”

Unquestionably the more widely known of the two, Abrams was floated as a presidential candidate herself after her unsuccessful 2018 governor’s bid. She parlayed that narrow loss into an invitation to deliver the 2019 response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Throughout 2019, she was a regular stop on Democratic contenders’ visits to Georgia.