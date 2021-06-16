Athletes abused by late doctor demand U-Michigan probe

In response to the news conference, the university repeated a statement that it is in private mediation with victims over financial settlements. It also said an investigative team from the WilmerHale law firm, which produced the recent report, had “full access to all available information.”

The university lately has noted to news media that Anderson left in 2004 and died in 2008.

“Trying to hide in the passage of time doesn't work. ... The university doesn't want transparency about Anderson and his accomplices whether they're living or dead,” said Tad DeLuca, a wrestler in the 1970s.

DeLuca and hundreds of men said they were abused by Anderson during routine physicals or exams while he worked in campus clinics and in the athletic department. Anderson also was certified by the federal government to give physicals to pilots and air traffic controllers in southeastern Michigan, some of whom count themselves as victims.