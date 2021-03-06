At the NBA All-Star Game, HBCUs will take center stage

NBA players used their platform in the league’s bubble restart last summer to speak out against inequality. They were often at the center of the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many more.

“You can’t talk about Black Lives Matter and not talk about the Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Charles McClelland, the commissioner of the SWAC and a member of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Committee. “A lot of these student-athletes have been talking. A lot of these professional athletes have been talking. But the platform really wasn’t that great for them to be able to extend that message. This is just in a unique time, and I think we’re at the right time, and I’m ecstatic that it’s happening at this point in time — because it’s so long overdue.”

The NBA has just one active player who had the traditional HBCU experience: Portland’s Robert Covington, who went to Tennessee State. He was invited to be part of the skills challenge, which will precede Sunday’s game and typically is part of All-Star Saturday night; the events were condensed to one night this year because of the pandemic. All-Star Chris Paul, the National Basketball Players Association President and a longtime proponent of HBCUs, played at Wake Forest but is finishing his degree at Winston-Salem State.