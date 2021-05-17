AT&T, Discovery join media brands as cord-cutters encroach

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T will join its media operations with those owned by Discovery, creating a new company in a $43 billion deal that will oversee CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS along Discovery's Food Network, HGTV and others.

With the agreement Monday, AT&T is pulling back from a yearslong campaign to break into the streaming and entertainment sector, where big players are slugging it out with increasingly large war chests dedicated to premium and original content.

That arena that has been flooded in the past two years with new players including those owned by AT&T and Discovery, which operate HBO Max and Discovery+, respectively.

It is a major directional shift for AT&T which squared off with the Justice Department less than three years ago in an antitrust fight as it acquired Time Warner Inc. for more than $80 billion.

It's not immediately clear what the new company would mean for customers, but it will likely allow the bundling of streaming services. For example, Disney offers its viewers Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. A standalone streaming service for CNN is also a possibility.

The combined media company will still be outsized by rival streaming services.