Feb. 21:
Turkey earthquake
At least six people have died and hundreds left injured after major aftershocks struck southern Turkey Monday, as the region reels from a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people on February 6.
A magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck Turkey's southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, Monday. The epicenter originated in the Defne district, according to the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM. Ninety aftershocks followed, the largest of which was recorded at 5.8.
At least 294 people were injured -- 18 "seriously," SAKOM said Tuesday, adding that survivors were treated by health units in local hospitals.
Search and rescue operations in the affected regions are ongoing, the head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), Yunus Sezer, tweeted Tuesday.
Mardi Gras
Sunny skies and unusually warm weather fueled the street party fervor in New Orleans as the city celebrated Mardi Gras — Fat Tuesday — the annual, ebullient climax of Carnival season, marked by shoulder-to-shoulder crowds on raucous Bourbon Street and thousand lining St. Charles Avenue for family-friendly parades.
Celebrations began before dawn in some parts of the city. TV crews captured images of The North Side Skull and Bones Gang — skeleton-costumed revelers — spreading out through the Tremé area to awaken people for Mardi Gras. As the sun rose, parade watchers were already claiming spots along the parade route. Barbecue smells wafted through the Central Business District.
Revelers were undeterred by violence that marred a glitzy weekend parade. Gunfire that broke out during a parade Sunday night left a teenager dead and four others injured, including a 4-year-old girl.
Brandon Miller
University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal January shooting near campus, an investigator testified Tuesday.
Miller, a freshman standout, brought Darius Miles' gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so, Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified, according to news outlets.
The allegation of Miller's involvement on the night of the Jan. 15 shooting came during a preliminary hearing for Miles and Michael Davis, who face capital murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.
The ex-Alabama player Miles is accused of providing his gun to Davis, who fired it and killed Harris, prosecutors say.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 21
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States. Putin announced the move Tuesday in a bitter state-of-the-nation speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine. Putin emphasized, however, that Russia isn’t withdrawing from the pact yet. And hours after his address, the Foreign Ministry said Moscow would respect the treaty's caps on nuclear weapons. It also said Russia will continue to exchange information about test launches of ballistic missiles per earlier agreements with the United States. In his speech, Putin cast both Russia and Ukraine as victims of Western double-dealing.
President Joe Biden, in Poland after his lightning trip to Ukraine, has declared that there are “hard and bitter days ahead” in fighting off Russia's invasion. But he pledged on Tuesday that the United States and its allies will “will never waver" in their support as the war enters its second year. A day after his surprise trip to Kyiv, Biden gave a major speech in Warsaw and met with the presidents of Poland and Moldova. His trip is aimed at solidifying Western unity as Ukraine and Russia are preparing spring offensives. The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and wreaked havoc on the global economy.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants the nation’s freight railroads to immediately act to improve safety while regulators try to strengthen safety rules in the wake of a fiery derailment in Ohio that forced evacuations when toxic chemicals were released and burned. Buttigieg announced the reforms Tuesday — two days after he warned Norfolk Southern to fulfill its promises to clean up the mess just outside East Palestine, Ohio, and help the town recover. The railroad reiterated its commitment to safety and aiding East Palestine but didn't directly respond to Buttigieg's criticism. The head of the EPA plans to return to the town Tuesday to talk about the next steps in the cleanup and efforts to keep people safe.
Authorities say a man has been arrested in the weekend killing of a Catholic auxiliary bishop that shocked Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. The suspect arrested Monday was identified as the husband of the victim’s housekeeper. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says 69-year-old Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell was shot at least once Saturday in his home in Hacienda Heights, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. He says a SWAT team on Monday arrested Carlos Medina, the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper. The sheriff says Medina had done work at the bishop's home. He says a motive in the killing has not been determined. It was not immediately known if Medina has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Survivors of the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria 15 days ago are dealing with more trauma and loss after another strong quake and aftershocks rocked the region. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Monday evening had its epicenter in the Defne district of Turkey’s Hatay province, which was of the area’s most affected by the Feb. 6 magnitude 7.8 quake that killed nearly 46,000 people in the two countries. Turkey’s disaster management authority said the new quake killed six people and injured 294 others. Pro-government media outlets in Syria said a woman and a girl died as a result of panic during Monday's earthquake.
In its first case about the federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet, the Supreme Court seems unlikely to side with a family wanting to hold Google liable for the death of their daughter who was killed in a terrorist attack. At the same time, the justices also signaled in arguments lasting two and a half hours that they are wary of Google’s claims that a 1996 law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, affords it, Twitter, Facebook and other companies sweeping immunity from lawsuits over their targeted recommendations of videos, documents and other content. Justice Elena Kagan was among members of the court suggesting Congress, not the court, should make needed changes to a law passed early in the internet age.
Democrat Jennifer McClellan has defeated her Republican opponent to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she will be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. McClellan is an attorney and veteran state legislator. She prevailed over pastor and Navy veteran Leon Benjamin in the race for the blue-leaning 4th District, which has its population center in the capital city and stretches south to the North Carolina border. The seat was open after the death of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin in November. McEachin died weeks after being elected to a fourth term after a long fight with the secondary efforts of colorectal cancer.
Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said in a speech posted online that he has been removed as the right-wing group’s leader. O’Keefe said in a speech that appeared to have been given to staff at Project Veritas’ office that the board had stripped of all decision-making. The move comes after the board reportedly put him on leave from his role as chairman amid complaints about his treatment of staff. In a statement later Monday, the group accused O'Keefe of spending funds on personal luxuries. Project Veritas is known for using hidden cameras and hiding identities to try to ensnare journalists in embarrassing conversations and to reveal supposed liberal bias.
CNN chief executive Chris Licht said in an email to employees Monday night that anchor Don Lemon will return to work Wednesday and will receive “formal training” in the aftermath of his on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a “CNN This Morning” discussion about the ages of politicians, he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned. As reported by CNN Business, Licht's memo did not specify what the training would entail.