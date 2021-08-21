At least 8 killed in Tennessee flooding; dozens missing

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least eight dead and dozens missing Saturday as rains washed away homes and rural roads, authorities said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets more than 30 people have been reported missing.

Two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father, Davis told WSMV-TV.

The county, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Nashville, saw more than 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain, according to The Tennessean, prompting water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions.

National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley told the newspaper the area had received "about 20-25% of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees in a year" in a single morning.

Cities in Humphreys County like Waverly and McEwen were facing a "dire, catastrophic situation," she said. "People are trapped in their homes and have no way to get out."

Waverly couple Cindy Dunn, 48, and her husband Jimmy, 49, were rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to reach them.

"Hell. That's what we had to go through," Cindy Dunn said.