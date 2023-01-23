 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
At least 7 killed in California shootings; suspect arrested

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, and authorities said a suspect was in custody.

Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says four people were killed at the farm and three at the trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The police have arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli in connection with the shooting, Pine said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the locations were connected, though Pine said the suspect worked for one of the businesses. He called the suspect a "disgruntled worker."

California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said people were killed in separate shootings. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa tweeted that one shooting happened at a mushroom farm.

The shootings happened as investigators searching for a motive in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history say a search of the gunman’s home discovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and evidence he was manufacturing gun silencers.

Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday that investigators have not yet established Huu Can Tran’s motive in the massacre, which happened during a celebration of Lunar New Year at a Monterey Park dance hall. 

