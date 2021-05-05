 Skip to main content
At least 2 killed after plane crashes into Mississippi home
AP

At least 2 killed after plane crashes into Mississippi home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — At least two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a Mississippi home late Tuesday, according to emergency officials.

Authorities in Hattiesburg were called to the scene of the aircraft crash just before 11:30 p.m., Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said.

Two people died after the civilian plane hit the home, WDAM-TV quoted Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade as saying.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or say whether they were on the plane or in the home.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called to investigate, police said.

Hattiesburg is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Jackson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

