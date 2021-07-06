At least 150 people fatally shot in more than 400 shootings over Fourth of July weekend

Norfolk police said detectives have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

One person and eleven others were injured in a shooting at a block party attended by several hundred people in Toledo, Ohio on Sunday night, according to Toledo police. A 17-year-old is dead after he was flown by helicopter to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment, according to Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

Two victims, a 51-year-old and a 19-year old, are in critical condition, Kral said, and the other nine people wounded are in stable condition, their ages ranging from an 11-year-old to three 19-year-olds.

Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, said two males, ages 16 and 19, were killed and three others injured at a holiday celebration at a park late Sunday night. The two males were "engaged in a verbal altercation that resulted in the two exchanging gunfire" and the other victims were caught in the crossfire, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at a news briefing on Monday.

Two girls, ages 16 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting, Isaac said. The 17-year-old girl is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her back while the other two victims suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, Isaac said.