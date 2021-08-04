At least 11 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas

An overloaded van carrying about 25 migrants crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people, including the driver, and injuring more than a dozen others, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of McAllen. Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was speeding and top-heavy when it tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve. The van was not being pursued, Martinez said.

Martinez said he believed all of the passengers were migrants. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety put the immediate death toll at 11, with more than a dozen others injured.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available, nor was any information about the van, including where it was registered or who owned it.

Encino is a community of about 140 residents about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.