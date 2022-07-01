At least 1 police officer killed in Kentucky shooting

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — At least one police officer was killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky Thursday night, authorities said.

Several officers were shot at the scene in Floyd County. An arrest citation said 49-year-old Lance Storz was taken into custody late Thursday night, according to media reports.

At an arraignment in Pike County on Friday morning, a judge announced that Storz has been charged with one count of murder of a police officer, two counts of attempted murder and assault of a service animal. Storz pleaded not guilty and was jailed on a $10 million cash bond. After reading the initial charges the judge said that a count had been upgraded to murder, but it was not clear if that involved a second police officer.

Few details from police were available Friday morning. A call to state police officials was not returned.

Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at officers around his residence on Main Street in Allen, Kentucky, the citation said.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

“Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post Friday morning. “This is a tough morning for our commonwealth.”

Hunt said several officers were taken to different hospitals.

