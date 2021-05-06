At funeral, fallen Watauga deputies remembered as 'heroes'

Fox planned to spend the rest of his life with his high school sweetheart, whom he had been with for seven years. He was long dedicated to serving others, winning the Community Service and Impact Award from his hometown of Beech Mountain at the age of 14. The Ashe County Sheriff's Office recruited him in 2017 and promoted him to K-9 deputy. He then moved to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 to continue his passion.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, a Christian evangelical leader and president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, sought to console the families during the service.

“I’m asked from time to time, ‘Why? Why does God allow pain? Suffering? Why do bad things happen to good people? Why?’” Graham said. “I don’t know. I can’t answer that question. But I do know this: I know that God loves us. I know that for sure. The Bible tells us right here, God’s word. ... I don’t understand it all, but I do believe it all.”

Hagaman, the county sheriff, vowed to be there for the families well beyond Thursday.