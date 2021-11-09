 Skip to main content
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review; Obama's message to young activists; and more

Heavy rain, wind and snow hitting the Pacific Coast will move into the Great Basin and Rockies. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Music Festival Deaths

A man cries at a memorial for the victims of the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. 

Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with the headlining performer before the show.

Now the city's police department is leading the criminal investigation into how the deadly chaos erupted during Friday night's performance by rapper Travis Scott.

While a prominent local official is calling for a separate, independent review of the tragedy, experts in crowd safety say an investigation by neutral outsiders could help the city avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote transparency.

***

Climate COP26 Summit

Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a roundtable meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. 

Obama appeals to young activists to stay in climate fight

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — At 19, Glasgow college student Ross Hamilton doesn't think highly of world leaders — “they chat a lot of” nonsense — or expect them to accomplish anything on a problem he cares deeply about, climate change.

But there is one former world leader Hamilton trusts, at least enough to join several hundred Glasgow college students crowding outside their college in the dark Monday in hopes of a glimpse of him: Barack Obama. “I've always liked him. I feel as if he's pretty honest."

The former U.S. president, one of the leaders responsible for the 2015 Paris climate accord, came to the U.N. global climate talks in Glasgow, wielding his cross-generational appeal to urge frustrated climate activists to stay in the fight. Even five years out of office, and now 60, Obama still claims a rapport with liberal and moderate young people in a way that President Joe Biden, 78, might not be able to pull off.

***

This morning's top headlines: Nov. 9

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany

A medical worker stands in the doorway of a COVID-19 test center in Frankfurt, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The test center offers PCR and quick tests. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 9

Today in history: Nov. 9

In 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecu…

Today in sports history: Nov. 9

Today in sports history: Nov. 9

Ten years ago, Joe Paterno was fired by the Penn State board of trustees over his handling of a child sex abuse scandal. See more sports momen…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

