Assault-style weapon in Tulsa shooting bought that day, gunman targeted doctor, police say

An assault-style weapon found at the scene of Wednesday's deadly shooting in an Oklahoma medical building had been bought that day, authorities say.

A gunman, who was later found dead, opened fire on the second floor of a medical building on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon, killing four people. Fewer than 10 others were injured, authorities said.

According to the Associated Press, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain.

Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was among those killed Wednesday.

“We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said. “He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”

Read AP's story here:

The assault-style weapon was an AR-15 style firearm, a source said. A different weapon, a handgun, was purchased on May 29, a source told CNN.

The two firearms, a semiautomatic rifle and a semiautomatic pistol, were both found at the scene, Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN earlier.

"It was just madness inside, with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people trying to get out of the building," Meulenberg told CNN.

The mass shooting is among the latest instances nationwide of first responders and civilians coming face-to-face with the threat of gun violence in public places. It comes more than two weeks after a racist assault at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a bloody attack at a church in California; and eight days after a heartbreaking massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Tulsa shooting was one of the 233 mass shootings that have happened in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. CNN and the archive define a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Law enforcement received a call just before 5 p.m. Wednesday about a person with a firearm at the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians' office facility on the Saint Francis Hospital campus, Tulsa police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said at a news conference.

Responding officers who arrived within minutes "were hearing shots in the building, and that's what directed them to the second floor," Dalgleish said.

The gunman was found dead by police as they worked their way inside the building, Meulenberg said, and has not been publicly identified.

Police suspect the gunman's fatal wounds were self-inflicted. Two of the deceased were found in the same room as the gunman, the police captain said.

It was unclear whether the four people killed were medical staffers, patients or visitors, said Dalgleish, who said the shooting took place at an orthopedic center in the building.

In addition, fewer than 10 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Meulenberg said. Authorities are trying to determine if they were wounded by gunfire or during the chaos of escaping the scene, he said. No officers were injured.

Investigators are working to determine the gunman's motive, although the shooting was not believed to be indiscriminate, Meulenberg told CNN's Don Lemon.

"He very purposefully went to this location, went to a very specific floor, and shot with very specific purpose," he said. "This was not a random shooting by this individual."

Witnesses describe frantic first moments

Lachelle Nathan told CNN affiliate KTUL that she had arrived in her vehicle with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren for a doctor's appointment when she saw multiple officers race toward the complex.

"It's awful, it's sad. My daughter-in-law is from Buffalo, so now it's so close to home. It's not even safe if you come outside anymore, you know?" Nathan said.

"I mean, you see it on TV," her daughter-in-law said, "but you don't think it's actually going to happen right in front of your eyes, so this is a wakeup call for my kids, this can really happen anywhere and it's very scary."

"You can't even go to a store, you can't even go to school, now you can't go to the doctor?"

Debra Proctor was in another building on the hospital campus for an appointment when she heard police sirens.

"Police were everywhere in the parking lot, up and down the surrounding blocks," said Proctor, a registered nurse for more than four decades. "They were still arriving when I was leaving."

Kalen Davis, a lifelong Tulsa resident, was waiting in traffic around 5 p.m. local time when she saw multiple police cars responding to the scene.

In a video she shared with CNN, authorities can be seen running toward a building with their guns drawn. Two officers are seen taking long guns out of their trunks as more emergency vehicles race to the scene.

"I just knew that it was a shooting situation because I saw police running with rifles," Davis, 45, told CNN. "That's when I got emotional."

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0