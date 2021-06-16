Aspiring journalist awarded Daniel Pearl scholarship

She was on the staff of the school newspaper, a member of the National Honor Society and in the drama club.

“In my learnings about Daniel Pearl, I have learned that he expressed himself and his identity and bravely took on stories that were dangerous yet courageous," she wrote. “I aspire not only to be myself but to be brave and courageous just like Mr. Pearl and through my passion create a legacy like his own.”

The scholarship is funded by contributions from the newspapers as well as Pearl's friends and colleagues from the region.

The legal case in Pearl's death is ongoing.

Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, a Pakistani-British man convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in Karachi, during which he was kidnapped, was acquitted by a court in Pakistan last year and released from death row to a safe house earlier this year.

Pearl’s family and Pakistan’s government have appealed the acquittal and U.S. officials have expressed outrage and said it would seek Sheikh’s extradition so he could face justice.

Three other men convicted and sent to prison for life were also acquitted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0