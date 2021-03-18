Asian woman fights off attacker on San Francisco street

Police said the suspect, Steven Jenkins, assaulted an 83-year-old Asian man in the same area shortly before he attacked Zie. A security guard chased Jenkins after he assaulted the man and as he was fleeing, he punched Zie, Officer Adam Lobsinger said in a statement.

The security guard detained Jenkins until officers arrived.

After being treated at the hospital for an unrelated medical condition, Jenkins was taken to jail and booked for investigation of assault and elder abuse, Lobsinger said.

Investigators are trying to determine if racial bias was a factor in the assaults. It was not immediately clear if Jenkins had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Police have increased patrols in the city's Asian neighborhoods, following the deadly shootings in Georgia that left six Asian women and two others dead amid the recent surge of violence in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The attacks have raised new fears for members of the Asian American community, who have increasingly been targets of harassment and violence since the coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. last year.

