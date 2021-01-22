Asian stocks sink after China coronavirus resurgence

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended up less than 0.1% at 3,853.07 on Thursday after a day of chopping trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost less than 0.1% to 31,176.01.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6% to 13,530.91 after traders bid up shares in Big Tech stocks, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook. That helped outweigh losses in energy, bank and other stocks.

Stocks have risen on optimism the rollout of vaccines developed by U.S., European and Chinese drug companies would allow economies to return to normal.

Markets also have been encouraged by the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who has proposed a $1.9 trillion economic aid package, including $1,600 cash payments for most Americans.

Those hopes have been jolted by an upsurge in infections, including in Asia, and the emergence of new virus variants that might be more infectious.

China, where the pandemic began in late 2019, has reimposed travel controls after outbreaks in Beijing and other cities. The government is building isolation hospitals with thousands of beds in Hebei province, which abuts the capital.

On Friday, China reported 103 new infections, the country's 11th day with more than 100 confirmed cases.