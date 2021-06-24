Asian stocks rise after US rally on infrastructure deal

Caterpillar rose 2.6% and Vulcan Materials gained 3.3% on the news.

The plan, costing $973 billion over five years, is the culmination of months of talks, and a larger spending plan from Biden is still possible later this year.

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said the proposed agreement is favorable for industrials, financials and energy stocks, although “the general re-opening of the economy and renewed, post-Covid-19 economic growth is the most likely driver” of the market going forward.

The S&P 500 index rose 24.65 points, or 0.6%, to 4,266.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.58 points, or 1%, to 34,196.82. The Nasdaq added 97.98, or 0.7%, to 14,369.71.

Small-company stocks did much better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index climbed 30.15 points, or 1.3%, to 2,333.62.

Markets have calmed since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected, if recent high inflation persists.