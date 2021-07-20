Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.9% to 7,318.90 after the Australian government reported retail sales rose 1.3% over a year ago in the three months ending in June. New Zealand and Jakarta gained while Singapore declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,323.06, recovering most of its 1.6% decline on Monday, its biggest in two months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% to 34,511.99. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.6% to 14,498.88.

The U.S. market has gained ground in choppy trading despite uncertain about the lingering impact of the virus on business activity and inflation.

The Centers for Disease Control has said an estimated 83% of U.S. cases in the U.S. are tied to the virus's delta variant.

Investors have been encouraged by quarterly results from U.S. companies showing many are increasing profits.

IBM Corp. and hospital operator HCA Healthcare both advanced after reporting higher revenue and profit than expected.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. oil lost 51 cents to $66.69 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed 54 cents to $68.81 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 109.91 yen from Tuesday's 109.83 yen. The euro fell to $1.1773 from $1.1783.

