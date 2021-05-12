Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on inflation fears

On Wall Street, banks and energy companies led a broad pullback Tuesday.

The S&P 500 fell to 4,152.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.4% in its worst day since February. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.1% to 13,389.43.

Commodity prices have been rising, particularly for industrial metals such as copper and platinum, as well as for energy commodities like gasoline and crude oil.

Big technology companies were among the biggest decliners for a second day. Tech stocks get most of their valuation from future profits that might be less valuable if they are eroded by inflation.

Investors have worried about inflation since bond yields spiked earlier this year, though yields have mostly stabilized since then. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held edged up to 1.62% Wednesday from 1.61% on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve has said the U.S. economy will be allowed to “run hot” to ensure a recovery is established. Despite that, investors worry rising prices might pressure central banks to pull back stimulus and raise near-zero interest rates.