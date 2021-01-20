Asian shares rise on optimism for more stimulus from Biden

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Thursday on optimism over the new U.S. administration that earlier set off a rally on Wall Street.

Hopes are high that President Joe Biden's administration will mean more support for the struggling U.S. economy, setting off a recovery that's crucial for the export-driven Asian region.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% in morning trading to 28,733.11. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 6,811.20, while South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.4% to 3,127.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, inching up less than 0.1% to 29,974.00, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4% to 3,597.04.

Data released by the Japanese Finance Ministry showed the world's third largest economy may be crawling toward a recovery, as exports for December rose for the first time in two years, by 2% from the same month the previous year. Imports declined 11.6%, marking the 20th straight month of declines.

Japan's economy, like many others across the region, has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has crushed tourism and dampened economic activity and trade. The Bank of Japan is holding a policy board meeting, but little change is expected by analysts. Tokyo and other urban areas of Japan are under a state of emergency, as coronavirus cases have surged lately.