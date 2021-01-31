Asian shares rise after vaccine maker boosts Europe supplies

A purchasing managers’ index issued by business magazine Caixin declined to 51.5 from December’s 53 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 reflect activity expanding. A separate PMI by the official statistics agency showed similar weakening.

The data suggest China’s rebound “is leveling off,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

Investors have bid up stocks in expectation the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. But that optimism has been dented by new infection spikes and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.

On Sunday, the EU announced AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Europe.

The new target of 40 million doses by the end of March is still only half what the British-Swedish company had originally aimed for before it announced a shortfall due to production problems. The EU is behind the United States in vaccinating its 450 million people.

On Wall Street, anxiety mounted over struggle between hedge funds and day traders over GameStop, AMC Entertainment and a handful of other stocks.