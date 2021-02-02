Asian shares mostly higher, China markets fall back

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday as investors bet on eventual approval of a relatively big version of President Joe Biden's pandemic relief bill. The advance followed a broad rally on Wall Street, with solid contributions from Big Tech companies, banks and other sectors.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to 28,589.22 and the Kospi in South Korea climbed 0.6% to 3,116.38. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.2% to 6,844.90. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.4% to 29, 052.90 while the Shanghai Composite index bounced back from earlier losses, gaining 0.1% to 3,536.89.

With Democrats and Republicans remaining far apart on support for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, investors are betting that the administration will opt for a reconciliation process to get the legislation through Congress.

“Positive earnings reports as well as hopes for Biden’s fiscal rescue plan may have bolstered risk sentiment, with U.S. Senate Democrats announcing they would push through with the stimulus bill even without bipartisan support," Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa of ING said in a report.