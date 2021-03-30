Asian shares mixed on China rebound, pandemic worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as pointed to a strong economic recovery in China but worries lingered about the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.8% in morning trading to 29,200.21. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.5% to 6,841.60. South Korea's Kospi was little changed, gaining less than 0.1% to 3,071.42. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.6% to 28,407.21, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.9% to 3,424.44.

A survey released Wednesday shows China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose. The monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China’s statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding.

Chinese manufacturing has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels in most industries but consumer and export demand have been slower to recover. Restrictions on trade in technology have also hurt exports, economists said.

“Let’s reiterate that the technology war is the No. 1 risk faced by China in 2021. Chinese companies continue to face difficulties in buying and selling technology parts, products and services from companies on the U.S. entity list, which can include non-U.S. companies,” said Iris Pang, chief economist at IG.