Asian shares mixed in quiet trading ahead of US Fed decision

Most economists expect the Fed to say again on Wednesday that it sees higher inflation being only temporary, which would allow it to hold steady on its support for markets. But they also say Wednesday afternoon could offer the first sign that the Fed is mulling when to start slowing its purchases of bonds.

Many investors agree with the Fed’s view that higher inflation won’t last very long, and that it’s the expected result of an economy escaping out of pandemic lockdowns. A survey of fund managers said that 72% say inflation is only “transitory,” according to BofA Global Research. That has the majority saying that any upcoming drop in stock prices would likely be less than 10%.

There are limited signs that inflation may be cooling in some parts of the economy. Lumber and copper prices have dropped from their highs of a few weeks ago. Copper sank another 4.3% Tuesday, and miner Freeport-McMoRan's stock fell 4.8%.

Other reports on the economy Tuesday painted a mixed picture. Retail sales fell 1.3% in May from April, slamming into reverse after a 0.9% gain the prior month, for a much steeper drop than economists expected.