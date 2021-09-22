Asian shares mixed as markets await moves by Federal Reserve

Wednesday's Fed policy meeting could lay the groundwork for an announcement of a pullback in November.

Global investors also are watching nervously as Evergrande, one of China’s biggest real estate developers, faces a possible default on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system.

Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande Group. Economists expect them to intervene if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts. But any official resolution is expected to involve losses for banks and bondholders.

“Although the banks are yet to declare Evergrande in technical default, the silence from Beijing is adding to market nervousness," Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

On Tuesday, nerves appeared to steady after a selloff on Monday.

The S&P 500 fell 3.54 points to 4,354.19, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 50.63 points to 33,919.84. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to 14,746.49.

Small company stocks also managed gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 0.2% to 2,186.18.