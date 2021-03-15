Asian shares mixed as China reports so-so economic data

After remaining stable for most of the week, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.62% from 1.52% a day earlier. Investors had sold off stocks late last week after that yield crossed above the 1.60% mark. On Monday, the 10-year Treasury was at 1.63%.

The increase in bond yields came as President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which will include $1,400 checks for most Americans and additional payments for those with children or those who collected unemployment benefits last year. President Biden also laid out a plan, in a primetime speech Thursday, to expand vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1.

Wall Street got another sign Friday that inflation is creeping higher. The Labor Department said its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose by 0.5% last month following a record jump of 1.3% the month before. Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 2.8%, the largest 12-month gain at the wholesale level in more than two years.

Some economists fear that inflation, which has been dormant over the past decade, could nudge higher under the extra demand generated by the stimulus package. Others disagree, given that there are 9.5 million fewer jobs in the American economy than there were before the pandemic hit a year ago. They contend that unemployment will keep a lid on inflation.