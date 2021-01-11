Asian shares mixed amid economic aid hopes, pandemic fears

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Monday as hopes for more U.S. economic aid were countered by fears over spreading damage from the pandemic.

Traders continued to be cheered by prospects that the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will pump more aid into the U.S. economy, a move that will help Asia and other export-driven nations.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.2% to 3,157.72. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 6,697.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.2% to 27,943.86, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.9% to 3,539.88.

Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday. Adding to concerns over surging numbers of coronavirus infections, another new variant of the virus was reported over the weekend among several people who had arrived from Brazil.

“A resurgence of COVID infections, with evidence of a more infectious, new strains taking hold in Asia, beyond the West, suggests that recovery and vaccine hopes also ride the back of the Tiger,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in Singapore, referring to the peril of the situation.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has taken care to spare the world’s third largest economy as much as possible from risks of sinking further, even as coronavirus cases have surged recently.