Asian shares mixed after Wall St. fall, mixed market signs

Credit Suisse said that it “and a number of other banks” are exiting trades they made with a significant U.S.-based hedge fund, which defaulted on a “margin call” last week. A margin call happens when a broker tells a client to put up cash after it borrowed money to make trades. News reports identified the client as New York-based Archegos Capital Management.

Shares of Credit Suisse and Nomura each nose-dived Monday. U.S. banks got caught in the downdraft as investors question whether the soured trades will be isolated or the effect will spread widely.

Hopes for economic recovery have been growing as the vaccine rollout moves along in parts of Europe as well as the U.S., with reports the shots are proving effective in preventing serious illnesses. Developing economies were also getting the vaccine.

Japan was one exception, having among the slowest vaccine rollouts in Asia, with fewer than 1% of its population getting inoculated so far, all medical workers. Prospects for the general public getting the vaccine weren't expected until the end of the year.

Worries are also growing about people letting go of their social distancing measures too early, as they get vaccinated, leading to another wave of infections.