Asian shares mixed after US inflation jumps 5% in May

Investors will get to see next week how the Fed is reading the latest inflation barometer and what monetary policy changes, if any, the central bank may consider. The Fed's policymaking committee is due to deliver its latest economic and interest rate policy update next Wednesday.

Markets will also be tuning in this weekend for any developments at the summit of the Group of Seven in Britain. At the top of the leaders’ agenda is helping countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 3.7 million people and wrecked economies.

The G-7 leaders are meeting for three days at a British seaside resort. It's the first such gathering since before the pandemic.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil shed 7 cents to $70.22 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 33 cents to $70.29 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 5 cents to $72.47 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar was trading at 109.39 Japanese yen, up from 109.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.2184 from $1.2176.

