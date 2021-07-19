Asian shares fall on virus fears; oil falls after OPEC deal

OPEC and allied nations agreed Sunday to eventually raise production limits imposed on five countries, ending an earlier dispute sparked by the United Arab Emirates that roiled global energy prices.

Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE would see their limits rise, the cartel said in a statement.

The plan would boost their production by 2 million barrels a day by the end of this year.

OPEC+ agreed in 2020 to cut a record 10 million barrels of crude a day from the market to boost prices. It’s slowly added some 4.2 million barrels back over time, and prices have risen steadily this year, though they are still way below their peak in 2008.

Shares fell on Wall Street on Friday in a pullback largely attributable to declines in big technology stocks, like Apple and Amazon; banks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Energy and industrial stocks also helped drag the market down, outweighing gains in health care and utilities companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 4,327.16. It ended the week with a 1% loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% to 34,687.85. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 0.8% to 14,427.24.